Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $522.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $522.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $507.98. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $509.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.66 and its 200 day moving average is $453.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

