Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 777,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Shares of TYL opened at $505.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $509.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.