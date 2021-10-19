Ubiq Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $22,001.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.