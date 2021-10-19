UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

