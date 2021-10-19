UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 49,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.