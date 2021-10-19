UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of UGI worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

