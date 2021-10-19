Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Umpqua by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

