Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $97,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

