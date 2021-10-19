United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

