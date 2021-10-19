United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.