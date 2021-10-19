United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

