United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

