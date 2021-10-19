United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.