Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $390.00, but opened at $372.99. Upstart shares last traded at $359.22, with a volume of 72,744 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

