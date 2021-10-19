UpToken Reaches Market Cap of $481,349.87 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. UpToken has a market cap of $481,349.87 and $1,600.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (UP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

