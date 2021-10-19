Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Top Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

