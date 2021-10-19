USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 483437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

