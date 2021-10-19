Vabble Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $77,632.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

