Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Vaccitech stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,506,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $6,015,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

