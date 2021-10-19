VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

