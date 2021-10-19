Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lowered by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.