Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 242,723 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vontier worth $518,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

