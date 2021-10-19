Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 452,596 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $482,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

