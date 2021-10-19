Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.41% of KBR worth $505,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

