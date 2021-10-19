Vanguard Group Inc. Has $501.24 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $501,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

NYSE ALSN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

