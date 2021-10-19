Vanguard Group Inc. Has $524.59 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of Q2 worth $524,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

