Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 166,423 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Hexcel worth $476,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period.

NYSE HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

