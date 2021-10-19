Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

