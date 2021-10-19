Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

