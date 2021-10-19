Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Varex Imaging worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period.

VREX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

