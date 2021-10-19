Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,938. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

