Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Update

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,533 shares of company stock worth $1,394,673. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

