Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.56. Vedanta shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 4,483 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

