Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.