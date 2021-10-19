Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707,578. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

