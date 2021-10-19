Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $11,538,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $8,433,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $6,111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after buying an additional 399,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

