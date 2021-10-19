Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) is SCW Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

SCW Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,136 shares during the quarter. Verso accounts for 25.7% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SCW Capital Management LP owned about 6.41% of Verso worth $37,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.