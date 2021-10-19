VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

VSMV stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

