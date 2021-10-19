Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $5,283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $3,284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

OMER opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.