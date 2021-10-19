Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,303 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

