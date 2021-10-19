Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $48.78 to $64.83 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.