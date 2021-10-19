Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

SPCE stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

