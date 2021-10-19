Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.40 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.