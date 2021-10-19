Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

