Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

