Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

