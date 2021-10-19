Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,700 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,867 shares of company stock worth $79,084,923 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

