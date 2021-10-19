Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 230.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 216,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,891. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

