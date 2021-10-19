Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Acquires 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($201.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Earl Sibley bought 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.08 ($189.55).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Tuesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,201.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,214.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

