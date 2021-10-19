VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,923 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,133 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 676,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

